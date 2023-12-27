iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 44,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 78,209 shares.The stock last traded at $57.13 and had previously closed at $56.79.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.