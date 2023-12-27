iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 44,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 78,209 shares.The stock last traded at $57.13 and had previously closed at $56.79.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Asia 50 ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.