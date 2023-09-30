Carrier Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 11,207 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 6,581 put options.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,131. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

