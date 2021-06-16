Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:WEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,018. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
