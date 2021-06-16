Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:WEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,018. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 106,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 603,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

