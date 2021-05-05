Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Global Self Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

