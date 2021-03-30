Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 323,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

