Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.200-11.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $10.00 on Thursday, reaching $160.26. 1,878,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $196.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.25.

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Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Constellation Brands this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 69.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

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Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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