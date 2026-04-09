Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.8450, with a volume of 424463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.00.

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Vodafone Group Stock Up 0.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

Further Reading

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