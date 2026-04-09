GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Announces Earnings Results

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. GameSquare had a negative net margin of 49.30% and a negative return on equity of 168.15%.

Here are the key takeaways from GameSquare’s conference call:

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Company hit a profitability inflection with adjusted EBITDA of $1.7M in Q4 (pro forma with TubeBuddy: $2.3M), signaling scalability of the operating model.

(pro forma with TubeBuddy: $2.3M), signaling scalability of the operating model. Revenue and margins improved sharply year?over?year—total revenue was $18.5M (up 142%) and gross margin expanded ~20 percentage points to 45.9% in Q4.

and gross margin expanded ~20 percentage points to 45.9% in Q4. Balance sheet materially strengthened after ~ $85M of capital raises, essentially eliminating debt and ending Q4 with about $52M in cash and digital assets, plus ongoing share repurchases (5.06M shares bought).

of capital raises, essentially eliminating debt and ending Q4 with about in cash and digital assets, plus ongoing share repurchases (5.06M shares bought). Strategic M&A is reshaping the platform—acquisitions of Click and TubeBuddy add creator talent, high?margin SaaS, AI/search tools, and recurring revenue that management says are immediately accretive.

Risks remain—management used equity in deals (dilution), maintains exposure to a volatile digital?asset treasury, and the company acknowledges its share price is depressed and buybacks will be opportunistic.

GameSquare Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GAME opened at $0.25 on Thursday. GameSquare has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameSquare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GameSquare by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,914 shares of the entertainment company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,196 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GameSquare in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GameSquare by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the entertainment company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 125,428 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameSquare in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GameSquare by 275,329.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,669,100 shares of the entertainment company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,668,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GameSquare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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GameSquare Company Profile

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GameSquare Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) is a digital media and marketing company focused on the global gaming and esports industries. The company operates a network of online properties and community platforms that deliver editorial content, live event coverage, and video programming to enthusiasts and consumers. GameSquare’s offerings span both traditional gaming titles and competitive esports leagues, enabling advertisers and brand partners to engage with a diverse and highly engaged audience.

Through its flagship Enthusiast Gaming network, GameSquare oversees a portfolio of more than 35 websites and digital channels, including long-standing properties such as Destructoid, The Escapist and Daily Esports.

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