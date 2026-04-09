Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.74.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $185.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $189.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,535. This represents a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,595,522 shares of company stock valued at $403,091,708. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after buying an additional 410,271 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $7,060,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other analysts say Dell is well-positioned to capture enterprise AI spending given scale, supplier relationships and secured supply through 2027 — supporting higher revenue and multiple expansion. Article Title

Bank of America and other analysts say Dell is well-positioned to capture enterprise AI spending given scale, supplier relationships and secured supply through 2027 — supporting higher revenue and multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised price targets (Mizuho to $215, others to the $200+ range) after Dell’s recent breakout and strong AI server demand, which is a direct catalyst for upward share revisions. Article Title

Analysts have raised price targets (Mizuho to $215, others to the $200+ range) after Dell’s recent breakout and strong AI server demand, which is a direct catalyst for upward share revisions. Positive Sentiment: Dell struck a partnership with HIVE to deploy NVIDIA’s next?generation AI GPUs and announced enterprise/government AI MoUs (Sharjah), boosting its addressable AI infrastructure pipeline. These deals reinforce revenue visibility from AI workloads. Article Title

Dell struck a partnership with HIVE to deploy NVIDIA’s next?generation AI GPUs and announced enterprise/government AI MoUs (Sharjah), boosting its addressable AI infrastructure pipeline. These deals reinforce revenue visibility from AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Dell pledged to grow its dividend roughly 10% per year through 2030 (recent 20% raise), which supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Article Title

Dell pledged to grow its dividend roughly 10% per year through 2030 (recent 20% raise), which supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note Dell recently hit an all?time stock high and benefited from record revenue; momentum can attract flows but may also invite short?term profit?taking. Article Title

Coverage pieces note Dell recently hit an all?time stock high and benefited from record revenue; momentum can attract flows but may also invite short?term profit?taking. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage suggests the Super Micro (SMCI) regulatory/investigation fallout could redirect share gains to Dell in servers, but this is contingent on competitor disruption and Dell execution. Article Title

Coverage suggests the Super Micro (SMCI) regulatory/investigation fallout could redirect share gains to Dell in servers, but this is contingent on competitor disruption and Dell execution. Negative Sentiment: Management and media have highlighted workforce reductions tied to an AI shift; while layoffs cut costs, they raise near?term execution and morale risks and could weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Management and media have highlighted workforce reductions tied to an AI shift; while layoffs cut costs, they raise near?term execution and morale risks and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Dell’s CEO warned about an industry “nightmarish” scenario where AI consumes massive RAM for years — a comment that can stoke investor concerns about escalating hardware costs and infrastructure constraints. Article Title

About Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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