JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $431.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.38.

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FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $374.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.07. FedEx has a one year low of $199.85 and a one year high of $392.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

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FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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