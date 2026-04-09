Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 331.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 110.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Elevance Health by 66.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Elevance Health by 334.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.38.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $318.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.51 and a 200-day moving average of $332.18. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $444.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

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