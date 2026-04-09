Willis Investment Counsel Buys 6,319 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 201.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,935,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,419,000 after acquiring an additional 876,711 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,107,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,117,000 after acquiring an additional 327,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Up 4.1%

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $221.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.88 and a 200 day moving average of $252.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $199.05 and a one year high of $352.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,583,262.77. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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