Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Position Increased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 812,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after buying an additional 326,129 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 505,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after buying an additional 284,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,233,000 after buying an additional 209,142 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,765.9% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 147,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after buying an additional 143,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,650.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 131,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after buying an additional 124,184 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $225.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $235.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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