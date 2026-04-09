Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.03 Per Share

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a 1.0% increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $14.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

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Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of STZ opened at $150.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.25.

Constellation Brands News Summary

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Constellation Brands Company Profile

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Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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