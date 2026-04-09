Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.03 Per Share

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a 1.0% increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.
Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $14.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.
Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of STZ opened at $150.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.25.
Constellation Brands News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Constellation Brands this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — STZ reported $1.90 EPS vs. consensus ~$1.68 and topped revenue estimates, showing better?than?expected quarterly profitability. Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.03 (ex?dividend Apr 29; payable May 14), a 1% raise and a ~2.7% yield, supporting income investors. Dividend Announcement
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Wells Fargo raised its price target (reported) and Evercore ISI maintained a buy/stick rating, offering some offset to the negative reaction. Wells Fargo Price Target Note Evercore ISI Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Management & conference call — Company hosted a conference call and flagged leadership commentary; incoming CEO remarks may matter for strategy but are not an immediate earnings driver. Investor Relations / Call
- Negative Sentiment: Withdrew multi?year guidance — Management withdrew its previously issued fiscal 2028 outlook, citing uncertainty and “subdued” demand across categories; that reduced forward visibility. CNBC: Withdraws Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Soft FY27 profit forecast — The company’s FY27 profit outlook came in below Street expectations, and investors reacted negatively in after?hours/extended trading. Yahoo Finance: FY27 Forecasts
- Negative Sentiment: Demand weakness & revenue pressure — Beer demand showed stabilization in parts (Mexico brands), but wine and spirits declined, driving an overall revenue drop vs. prior year and raising short?term growth concerns. Reuters: Sales Drop
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — Multiple reports note the stock “fizzled” or traded down (about ~2% in extended hours) after the mixed print and cautious guidance. Benzinga: Market Reaction
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.
The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.
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