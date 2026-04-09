Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $619,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of IUSG opened at $163.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $113.23 and a twelve month high of $172.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.42.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.1752 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

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