Penny Stocks To Research – April 8th

U Power, Odyssey Marine Exploration, and XIAO-I are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of very small companies—commonly defined as trading below $5 per share under SEC guidance—that often trade on over-the-counter markets or less-regulated exchanges rather than major stock venues. They are highly speculative and risky, with low liquidity, wide price swings, limited public disclosure, and greater susceptibility to manipulation, offering potential for large gains but also significant losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

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U Power (UCAR)

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Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)

XIAO-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

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