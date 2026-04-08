Ellington Financial Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Trading Down 0.5%

EFC stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 47.25 and a quick ratio of 47.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 77.32% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $96.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.