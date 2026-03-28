Dave Inc. $DAVE Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) by 2,267.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,552 shares of the fintech company’s stock after buying an additional 84,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.66% of Dave worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVE. Diversified Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dave by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,826,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave by 87.6% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dave

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company expanding AI-powered credit tools (Cash AI upgrades, ExtraCash) that management says boost approvals, reduce risk and improve engagement — a clear product/monetization positive. DAVE Expands AI-Driven Credit Features

Company expanding AI-powered credit tools (Cash AI upgrades, ExtraCash) that management says boost approvals, reduce risk and improve engagement — a clear product/monetization positive. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and analyst support: recent writeups highlight AI integration and new product plans; William Blair reiterated an Outperform after meeting CFO — supports the growth narrative. Dave Inc. Explodes on AI Integration

Coverage and analyst support: recent writeups highlight AI integration and new product plans; William Blair reiterated an Outperform after meeting CFO — supports the growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Many recent media hits in the feed are about unrelated people named “Dave” (Ramsey, Davies, Roberts) and don’t affect the company’s fundamentals or outlook. Dave Ramsey story

Many recent media hits in the feed are about unrelated people named “Dave” (Ramsey, Davies, Roberts) and don’t affect the company’s fundamentals or outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume today was below the stock’s average, suggesting the move may lack broad conviction. DAVE trading data

Trading volume today was below the stock’s average, suggesting the move may lack broad conviction. Negative Sentiment: Technical/volatility headwinds: price is below both the 50?day and 200?day moving averages and DAVE’s high beta makes it more sensitive to market/sector swings — common drivers of short?term declines.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Dave from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Dave from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Dave from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dave from $274.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.13.

View Our Latest Report on Dave

Dave Price Performance

Shares of DAVE opened at $174.95 on Friday. Dave Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $286.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.35.

Dave declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the fintech company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dave Profile

(Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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