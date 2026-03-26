Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Morgan Stanley raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.251-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women’s health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

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