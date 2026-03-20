Columbus McKinnon Touts $70M Synergies, Margin Upside, Faster Deleveraging After Kito Crosby Deal

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) executives used a conference appearance hosted by JPMorgan’s James Kirby to outline the company’s investment thesis following the close of its Kito Crosby acquisition, emphasizing expected revenue growth, margin expansion, and accelerated debt repayment driven by integration synergies and operational initiatives.

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Management reiterates growth, margin, and deleveraging thesis

CEO Dave Wilson said the company believes it can deliver “outsized revenue growth” supported by a portfolio that includes faster-growing precision conveyance, automation, and linear motion products, alongside a core lifting business that he characterized as positioned to grow at “GDP plus.” Wilson also highlighted the role of the company’s low average selling price (ASP) lifting securement portfolio, which he described as more recurring and consumable in nature.

On profitability, Wilson said the company expects a “great runway of margin expansion,” citing a target of, the lapping of tariff-related headwinds experienced over the last year, and improved fixed-cost absorption and operational efficiencies.

Wilson also stressed cash generation and balance sheet priorities. He said Columbus McKinnon has historically produced cash in excess of net income and expects to expand cash conversion via synergy attainment. He added that the company’s number one capital allocation priority is debt reduction and said it expects to exit fiscal 2028 with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio below four times, with a longer-term target of two times.

Company overview and product platforms

Wilson described Columbus McKinnon as a global lifting and automation provider serving diverse end markets across more than 70 countries, with more than 7,000 employees and a total addressable market the company estimates at $35 billion. He also noted the company has been in business for over 260 years.

He organized the portfolio into five “pro-product platforms,” led by lifting hardware (securement) and hoists and cranes, which together comprise what he called the “core lifting portfolio.” He also cited precision conveyance as a large market with additional share opportunity, and said automation and linear motion serve attractive niche markets and are growing faster than the rest of the portfolio.

Integration plan: business continuity, synergy capture, and cash flow

Wilson said the company’s integration approach is centered on maintaining continuity for core customers while capturing value from the combination. He said Columbus McKinnon established a fully staffed integration management office (IMO) designed to operate independently from day-to-day operating teams, allowing operating teams to focus on execution while integration teams focus on value creation initiatives.

The company reiterated its $70 million net cost synergy target and said it also sees upside potential and revenue synergy opportunities, though management declined to quantify revenue synergies for competitive reasons. Wilson said the company has “well-defined plans” to deliver revenue synergies.

Management outlined key cost synergy levers, including:

Freight and procurement

Facility consolidation and footprint rationalization

SG&A and third-party spend initiatives

Wilson said workstreams are “operating on track” and that the company is confident in achieving the targets.

Demand commentary and Middle East exposure

In response to a question on demand, Wilson said demand “remains encouraging” and that the company continues to see a robust pipeline across short-cycle and longer-cycle project opportunities. He said there has been no notable change in demand dynamics or the supply chain at this stage, despite geopolitical attention on the Middle East.

Wilson said the company ships into the Middle East and cited about €50 million in annualized sales into the region. He noted flight disruptions and potential Strait of Hormuz interruptions could create a modest impact on quarterly execution related to delivery. From a sourcing standpoint, he said the company does not rely on notable materials or suppliers from the region.

He added that the larger macro risk would be sustained higher oil prices and the potential for broader economic slowdown, but also said the company could benefit because it provides “explosion-proof products” used in oil and gas markets. In a brief exchange, Wilson confirmed oil and gas exposure was about 10% of the business mix.

Tariffs: pricing actions, potential refunds, and easing headwinds

CFO Greg Rustowicz said the company implemented a roughly 7% price increase in July that “fully covered” the tariff costs it was seeing at the time. Rustowicz also cited a Supreme Court ruling that he said increased the likelihood certain IEEPA tariffs would be impacted “to our benefit,” and he said the company expects tariffs to become less of a headwind.

Rustowicz noted some tariffs may remain (citing Japan and the European Union) and said Section 201 tariffs have a 150-day shelf life. He also said the company is determining when it may be able to receive tariff refunds, which could be “a sizable number.” Wilson added that tariff relief could accelerate the company’s path to tariff neutrality and said the company expects to continue normal-course price increases across the combined business.

Asked whether customers were delaying orders due to tariff uncertainty or Middle East conflict, Wilson said the company has not seen customer hesitation or changes in demand patterns so far.

Early integration observations: cross-selling, digital capabilities, and “one-stop shop” positioning

On integration progress, Wilson said extensive pre-planning occurred ahead of closing, though he acknowledged antitrust-related restrictions limited some activities. He said the company has already begun work around freight, logistics, material spend, and vendor RFQs, with multiple “waves” of actions planned.

While declining to provide specifics, Wilson said the company has seen early encouraging commercial wins and customer conversations that could lead to revenue upside. On the cost side, he cited actions tied to leadership changes, overlapping third-party costs (including insurance), and vendor RFQs intended to generate material cost savings that will begin flowing through the P&L.

In discussing cross-selling, Wilson said the combined company sees “lower hanging fruit” opportunities to introduce products across customer bases and channels, and said scale enables broader solutions and improved customer value. He also described investments aimed at improving lead times and digital capabilities to enhance customer interaction.

Wilson said some equipment has machine-to-machine communication, IoT capabilities, and analytics that can help operators and channel partners monitor installed bases for cycles, wear parts, and service needs. He said the company has appointed a full-time leader for commercial strategy and commercial synergies within the IMO, with metrics and phased deliverables structured through the Columbus McKinnon Business System framework.

Free cash flow bridge and leverage as an equity overhang

Rustowicz provided a high-level walkthrough of free cash flow expectations relative to materials the company had presented at the same conference the prior year. He said prior materials had indicated roughly $200 million of free cash flow, but that the divestiture impacted free cash flow by about $45 million when accounting for EBITDA, capex, and taxes, implying roughly $155 million. He then noted Kito Crosby’s disclosed EBITDA expectation (as of 12/31) of $273 million to $283 million, or about $278 million at the midpoint, which he said was about $15 million higher than assumed a year earlier. He said those factors together suggested roughly $170 million, “with the potential to outperform on year-one synergies.”

On valuation and peers, Rustowicz said there are not direct peers comparable to the combined company and that management looks at industrial companies around $2 billion in revenue with 20%+ EBITDA margins, which he said typically trade around 12-13x EBITDA. He argued the primary stock “overhang” has been leverage following the acquisition and divestiture, which he said resulted in turnover in the shareholder base. Rustowicz said the company expects to delever to under four times within two years and suggested upcoming quarterly reporting and progress on synergies could provide proof points for investors.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

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