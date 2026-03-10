Pinkerton Wealth LLC Sells 42,120 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Pinkerton Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,120 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.