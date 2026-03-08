Comcast Co-CEO Highlights Peacock Sports Surge, Simpler Broadband Pricing at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Co-CEO Mike Cavanagh used an appearance at Morgan Stanley’s TMT conference to highlight what he called a “very big month” for the company in February and to outline priorities across connectivity, wireless, parks, and streaming. The discussion ranged from the performance of major live sports events on Peacock to changes underway in Comcast’s broadband go-to-market approach and the company’s emphasis on capital returns.

February sports slate showcased technology and marketing

Cavanagh said the company’s February programming stretch—anchored by the Super Bowl, the Olympics, and the NBA All-Star Game—tested Comcast’s technology, production, and distribution capabilities. He noted the Olympics generated 17 billion minutes streamed on Peacock and said the platform experienced no “big glitches” despite multiple streams and back-to-back major events.

On the distribution and broadband side, Cavanagh pointed to efforts such asdelivery “end-to-end” from NBC Sports production through Comcast’s cable network, with an emphasis on compression and reducing latency. He framed higher-resolution, higher-data use cases as beneficial to the broadband business over time.

He also cited internal viewing metrics, stating 85% of X1 households watched the Olympics and that Olympic viewing in X1 households was 76% higher than the nationwide average per Nielsen. Cavanagh credited the month’s performance to a combination of production and storytelling as well as marketing, including what he described as 9 billion promotional impressions used to push upcoming sports and entertainment content. He added that during the two weeks of the Olympics, 52% of Peacock video consumption was entertainment rather than sports, which he said demonstrated the halo effect of major live events.

Leadership priorities: urgency, cable go-to-market changes, and wireless

Addressing his transition into the co-CEO role, Cavanagh said he expects much to remain consistent, including company culture and strategy, but emphasized a focus on “pace of change and urgency.” He described priorities such as putting the “right people on the field,” citing leadership changes in the cable business and pointing to a new cable leader as a “change agent.”

He said Comcast is in the midst of a new cable go-to-market strategy that includes simplified, more transparent pricing and an easier customer experience. He also highlighted a continued push into wireless as a key priority.

On the media side, he referenced the company’s Versant transaction, describing it as a step toward managing media assets amid linear decline and allowing those assets to “pursue their own path.” He also said Peacock delivered a $700 million year-over-year improvement in profitability in the past year and reiterated that management expects “significant progress again this year,” even with the addition of NBA costs.

Broadband: focus shifts toward customer experience and simpler pricing

Cavanagh described Comcast’s connectivity approach in three parts: network, product, and experience. He said the company is confident in its current network and its evolution, adding that network virtualization is making it more intelligent and better able to pinpoint and address customer needs.

On products, he said Comcast “wakes up as a broadband company every day” and highlighted efforts around connecting more devices, improving Wi-Fi, and offloading more traffic onto Comcast’s network. He suggested some overbuild competitors have different priorities.

However, he identified the customer experience as the area needing the most improvement. He said pricing had been less transparent and onboarding more difficult compared with newer competition such as fixed wireless, and he described a move to a “much simpler” and more inclusive go-to-market approach. He also referenced work to improve ease of doing business and reduce churn, including “root cause” efforts and the use of AI agents to navigate internal systems and improve customer service.

Competing with fixed wireless and fiber; network upgrades continue

On competitive dynamics, Cavanagh said Comcast expects competition to remain intense. He described fixed wireless as ongoing pressure and said Comcast has studied that category’s playbook—simple pricing, easy setup, and basic service—and has adjusted its own lower-tier offerings to compete more directly. He also said Comcast can identify where fixed wireless is scaling and use that data for win-back opportunities.

Regarding fiber, he said Comcast has long expected fiber competition and does not plan to concede share. He said that in overbuilt markets, after initial impacts, the business tends to settle into stable ARPU and a roughly equal split of market share. Over time, he said Comcast expects most markets to be “two-wire” and does not expect major telcos to overbuild each other extensively.

Cavanagh also provided detail on network upgrades. He said Comcast’s current network delivers “gig-plus” speeds across the footprint and described a capital-efficient path toward symmetrical multi-gig service via mid-splits and then FDX. He said the company is about 60% complete with mid-splits. In markets where Comcast has deployed full FDX, he said the company has seen repair calls and customer problems decline by “significant double digits.”

Wireless growth and Comcast Business expansion

Cavanagh said wireless remains a growth opportunity tied to Comcast’s broadband position and MVNO structure. He said the business added 1.5 million lines last year, reaching 9 million lines and about 15% penetration. He said the wireless business is profitable and that “free line” promotions are being used to overcome customer inertia, with management encouraged by early engagement levels. He said the paid conversion would be at about $25 per line, positioning it as a discount versus alternatives. He also noted that 30% of new lines last year were additional lines added to existing relationships.

On Comcast Business, Cavanagh said the segment’s growth strategy centers on adding services beyond connectivity across both the lower and higher ends of the market. He characterized the addressable market as $60 billion and described Comcast Business as roughly a $10 billion business built over 15 years with high margins. He said growth has come from expanding into managed services, managed networks, and mobile, including a T-Mobile MVNO on the business side.

In closing remarks on capital allocation, Cavanagh said Comcast’s approach remains consistent, citing $70 billion of total capital returned over the past five years, including $50 billion in stock buybacks. He said the company intends to continue funding strategic priorities while maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning capital through dividends and buybacks, with a “high bar” for M&A.

About Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

