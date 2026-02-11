BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.6%

BLW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,333. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.

Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.

