Carol Schneeberger Sells 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Carol Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,239.68. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 17.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson set a $35.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 524.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

