Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.50 price target on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 8.0%

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $219.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.84 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 583,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm’s core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.