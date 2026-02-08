Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $51,191.42 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 1,099 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $51,191.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 143,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,002.98. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Dennis Cho sold 324 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $11,197.44.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Evercore lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,463,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 487,052 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,777 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100,978 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

