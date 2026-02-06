abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.74 and last traded at GBX 27.76. 15,276,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,123% from the average session volume of 1,248,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.80.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.41. The stock has a market cap of £83.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.31.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

Investing across asset classes aiming to deliver reliable income and growth

