WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,348 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the December 31st total of 44,964 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,857,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,453,000 after buying an additional 241,593 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,831,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,388,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,172,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,300,000 after acquiring an additional 83,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 40.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 573,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 166,053 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

DON stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 117,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

