October Effect Ltd Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

October Effect Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 153,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. A10 Networks makes up about 3.1% of October Effect Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 120.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 346.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ATEN opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.23. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.87%. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

