Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,095 shares of company stock worth $9,305,450. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Positive Sentiment: Strategic rationale — the acquisition gives BSX immediate scale in mechanical thrombectomy and neurovascular devices, expanding its cardiovascular portfolio and entry into fast?growing vascular segments, which could drive medium?term revenue and market-share gains. Boston Scientific announces agreement to acquire Penumbra, Inc.

Strategic rationale — the acquisition gives BSX immediate scale in mechanical thrombectomy and neurovascular devices, expanding its cardiovascular portfolio and entry into fast?growing vascular segments, which could drive medium?term revenue and market-share gains. Neutral Sentiment: Complementary M&A and product wins — recent smaller deals (Valencia Technologies) and regulatory wins (Farapoint PFA catheter, CE mark for coils) continue to diversify growth engines but are incremental compared with the Penumbra transaction. Boston Scientific to buy incontinence device maker Valencia

Complementary M&A and product wins — recent smaller deals (Valencia Technologies) and regulatory wins (Farapoint PFA catheter, CE mark for coils) continue to diversify growth engines but are incremental compared with the Penumbra transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views supportive — some analysts reiterated buy ratings and highlighted long?term upside from the company’s EP and electro?physiology franchise, partially offsetting integration concerns. Farapoint PFA Approval Strengthens EP Ecosystem and Supports Buy Rating

Analyst views supportive — some analysts reiterated buy ratings and highlighted long?term upside from the company’s EP and electro?physiology franchise, partially offsetting integration concerns. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and financing concerns — investors sold BSX as the deal is large (~$14.5B enterprise value), raising near?term concerns about dilution, integration costs and leverage; Penumbra shares rose sharply while BSX declined on the news. Boston Scientific to acquire Penumbra in $14.5B deal

Market reaction and financing concerns — investors sold BSX as the deal is large (~$14.5B enterprise value), raising near?term concerns about dilution, integration costs and leverage; Penumbra shares rose sharply while BSX declined on the news. Negative Sentiment: Bearish options flow — unusually large put buying (?35,600 puts, ~161% above typical daily volume) signals elevated short?term investor hedging or bearish speculation, adding downward pressure.

Bearish options flow — unusually large put buying (?35,600 puts, ~161% above typical daily volume) signals elevated short?term investor hedging or bearish speculation, adding downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / litigation flags for target — shareholder?investigation notices related to Penumbra were circulated, which could add legal/transaction risk or distract management during integration. BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

