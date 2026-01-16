Head to Head Review: Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) vs. A Clean Slate (OTCMKTS:DRWN)

A Clean Slate (OTCMKTS:DRWN – Get Free Report) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

A Clean Slate has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cintas has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for A Clean Slate and Cintas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A Clean Slate 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas 2 7 6 1 2.38

Valuation and Earnings

Cintas has a consensus target price of $214.86, suggesting a potential upside of 9.86%. Given Cintas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cintas is more favorable than A Clean Slate.

This table compares A Clean Slate and Cintas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A Clean Slate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cintas $10.34 billion 7.56 $1.81 billion $3.43 57.02

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than A Clean Slate.

Profitability

This table compares A Clean Slate and Cintas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A Clean Slate N/A N/A N/A Cintas 17.58% 41.07% 19.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Cintas shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of A Clean Slate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Cintas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cintas beats A Clean Slate on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A Clean Slate

Quantum Medical Transport, Inc., doing business as Quantum Medical Data Services, operates as a medical blockchain data services company. It is developing a medical blockchain technology for secure data storage and data transfer. The company was formerly known as A Clean Slate, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. in August 2015. Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. In addition, the company offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. It provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cintas Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation.

