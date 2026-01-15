OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4,626.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $288,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DY. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $353.46 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $366.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

Featured Articles

