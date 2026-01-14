Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Up 39.2% – Still a Buy?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 39.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 1,996,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 707,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Northern Graphite Stock Up 39.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$52.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.32.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec. It also has an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the South Okak nickel-copper-cobalt project located southeast of Voisey's Bay, Labrador.

