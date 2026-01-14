Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) dropped 15% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 277,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 405,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 15.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$30.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

