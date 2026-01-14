RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.34 and traded as low as GBX 92. RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 92, with a volume of 7,250 shares.

RTC Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get RTC Group alerts:

Insider Activity at RTC Group

In other RTC Group news, insider Nick Spoliar bought 5,072 shares of RTC Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 per share, with a total value of £4,919.84. Insiders own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.