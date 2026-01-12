Head to Head Contrast: Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) versus Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Bio-Path shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Amarillo Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Bio-Path shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and Bio-Path’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarillo Biosciences -41,453.98% N/A -574.29% Bio-Path N/A -2,842.40% -337.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and Bio-Path”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarillo Biosciences $20,000.00 0.00 -$1.45 million N/A N/A Bio-Path N/A N/A -$16.08 million ($1.82) -0.03

Amarillo Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Bio-Path.

Risk & Volatility

Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Path has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amarillo Biosciences beats Bio-Path on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases. The Medical division focuses on medical devices and developing technology to treat metabolism related diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Consumer division provides a range of nutraceutical and food supplement products that utilize a liposomal delivery system. It owns four issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; one patent is for a product promoting oral health; and three patents are associated with treatment of metabolic disorders. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing BP1001-A that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Liposomal Bcl-2 (BP1002), which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Liposomal STAT3 (BP1003) for treating pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

