pufETH Price Hits $3,306.54 on Major Exchanges (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. pufETH has a market capitalization of $100.73 million and approximately $8.36 thousand worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pufETH has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,306.54 or 0.03647954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,806.21 or 1.00182421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 30,465 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 30,465.19460863. The last known price of pufETH is 3,346.06623286 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.