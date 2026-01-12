CrowdStrike $CRWD Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,710 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $384,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.10.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,395 shares of company stock worth $36,920,217. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $470.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.51. The company has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

