Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Crown worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 3,569.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $104.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,877.82. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 8,476 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $890,064.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 440,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,265,305.80. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

