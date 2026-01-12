Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $459.59 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,527,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,746 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $459,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after buying an additional 411,894 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after buying an additional 679,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,583,000 after buying an additional 988,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSE C opened at $121.33 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators are asking whether Citigroup is a buy after its big run, pointing to improving fundamentals and continued investor interest that have supported the rally. Is Citigroup Stock a Buy Now?
- Positive Sentiment: A complementary piece examines whether Citi remains attractive after the rally—coverage like this can sustain buying interest as investors re?assess valuation vs. peers. Is Citigroup Stock a Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi is on the radar ahead of Q4 results; preview coverage reminds investors that quarterly results and guidance will be a key near?term catalyst. Earnings expectations are already baked into the recent run. Sify Technologies, Boot Barn Holdings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
- Neutral Sentiment: TV and media coverage (e.g., Jim Cramer) is highlighting Citi — such attention can increase flow and volatility but doesn’t necessarily change fundamentals. Jim Cramer Discusses Citigroup (C) in Detail
- Negative Sentiment: Major downward pressure came after President Trump proposed a one?year cap on credit?card interest rates at 10%; markets treated the plan as a regulatory risk for card issuers, sending Citi and other big banks lower in premarket trading. Banks including Citi, JPMorgan slide after Trump calls for credit card interest rate limit
- Negative Sentiment: Broader coverage framed the proposal as prompting “panic” across financials; headlines alone can amplify short?term selling even before any policy details or legislative feasibility are known. Citi, JPMorgan, American Express Stocks Drop. Trump’s Credit Card Plan Sparks Panic.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
