Wrapped Islamic Coin Trading Up 4.9% This Week (WISLM)

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a market cap of $44.41 million and approximately $2.18 thousand worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,598.65 or 0.99877062 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,445.90 or 0.99737690 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Islamic Coin

Wrapped Islamic Coin launched on October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,240,076,949 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,460,821 coins. The official website for Wrapped Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Islamic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Islamic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

