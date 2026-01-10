Reviewing Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fortrea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortrea and Avalon GloboCare”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $2.70 billion 0.60 -$328.50 million ($11.24) -1.55 Avalon GloboCare $1.33 million 4.06 -$7.90 million ($3.51) -0.36

Avalon GloboCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortrea. Fortrea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon GloboCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fortrea and Avalon GloboCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 7 4 1 2.38 Avalon GloboCare 1 0 0 0 1.00

Fortrea presently has a consensus price target of $16.39, suggesting a potential downside of 5.76%. Given Fortrea’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortrea is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Profitability

This table compares Fortrea and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea -36.77% 5.64% 1.56% Avalon GloboCare -1,344.59% N/A -79.49%

Risk & Volatility

Fortrea has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortrea beats Avalon GloboCare on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

