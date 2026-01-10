Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Man Wah Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Man Wah Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of upholstered furniture. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company primarily develops and produces a range of sofas, recliners, sectionals and related home furnishings. Man Wah’s operations encompass research and development, automated manufacturing processes and quality control, enabling it to maintain consistent standards across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio includes leather and fabric upholstery, modular seating systems and motion furniture designed for residential and contract applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.