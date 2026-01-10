Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Natl Bk Canada

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Natl Bk Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$38.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Strathcona Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.57.

Shares of TSE:SCR opened at C$26.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. Strathcona Resources has a 52-week low of C$22.75 and a 52-week high of C$45.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.09.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

