Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,028 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,346,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,256,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,408,000 after acquiring an additional 609,171 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 92.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 815,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 391,847 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 100.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 540,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 270,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 208,137 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,922,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,975.39. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,119,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of BWIN opened at $26.04 on Friday. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $47.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $365.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.14 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.