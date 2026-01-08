Life360 (LIF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Life360 (NASDAQ: LIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/5/2026 – Life360 was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/5/2026 – Life360 was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/29/2025 – Life360 had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Life360 had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Life360 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Life360 had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/13/2025 – Life360 was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2025 – Life360 is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Life360 was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/9/2025 – Life360 was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

12/8/2025 – Life360 had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – Life360 had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Life360 had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Life360 was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2025 – Life360 had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Life360 had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/11/2025 – Life360 had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Alex Haro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $7,645,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 861,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,847,531.75. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 19,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,482,258.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,552.40. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 613,022 shares of company stock worth $47,501,677. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

