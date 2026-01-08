Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $49.90. Omnicell shares last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 107,030 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Omnicell Trading Up 5.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,692,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,423,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,854,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 230,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 99,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

