Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.14 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $5.14 billion and $190.33 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00015308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,793,137,593 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

