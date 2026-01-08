Hyperliquid (HYPE) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Hyperliquid has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and approximately $199.75 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyperliquid has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperliquid token can now be purchased for about $26.05 or 0.00028832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 961,671,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 961,671,487.86 with 339,347,639 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 26.44464623 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $210,057,962.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperliquid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperliquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

