Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 165.20 and last traded at GBX 168, with a volume of 2567851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Premier Foods from GBX 270 to GBX 280 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.55.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Foods had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Research analysts predict that Premier Foods plc will post 13.2607117 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

